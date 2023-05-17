Wild Blooms floral shop opens in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Wild Blooms is a new business in the region that specializes in custom florals.

Katie Milhollin talks about her selection and services at her location within Paul Revere Square at 2322 East Kimberly Road, Davenport.

For more information, visit Wild Blooms QC’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100080930042972.

The phone number to order and have deliveries made in the immediate Quad Cities area is 563-400-7100.

