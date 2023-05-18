CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted on a Scott Co. warrant

SCOTT Co., Iowa (KWQC) - Have you seen him?

Jonathan Parrish, 36, is wanted on a Scott County warrant for possession of a controlled substance, drug possession or delivery and controlled substance violation.

According to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities, Parrish is 67-foot, 220 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you know where he is, call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or tap the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous. If yours leads to his arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward.

