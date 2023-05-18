CRIME STOPPERS: Moline police investigate tools stolen from construction site at Miss Mamie’s

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Moline police are asking for the public’s help to find a man they say stole tools from a construction site at Miss Mamie’s.

According to police, overnight March 20 into 21 a man driving a vehicle, possibly a silver Kia Forte, stole tools from a construction site at Miss Mamie’s Restaurant, 3925 16th Street, Moline.

The man forced his way into the building and stole Dewalt power tools and batteries valued at about $1,000 and a threader worth over $2,000, police said. He loaded the tools into a wheelbarrow and took them to his vehicle, where he loaded them and left the area.

Anyone with any information about this break-in is asked to call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or tap the app P3 tips. All tips are anonymous. If your information leads to an arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward.

