CRIME STOPPERS: Woman wanted by Moline police for retail theft

MOINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Have you seen her?

Breonna Davis, 25 is wanted by Moline police on a warrant for two counts of felony retail theft.

According to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities, Davis is 5-foot-5, 175 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you know where she is, call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or tap the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous. If yours leads to her arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward.

