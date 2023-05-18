East Moline Police: 9 dogs, firearms and meth discovered inside East Moline residence, leads to arrest of 3

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Three men were arrested Wednesday morning as part of an ongoing investigation by the East Moline Police Department and the Quad City Metropolitan Enforcement Group (QCMEG) after officials said they executed a search warrant for criminal activity taking place at the residence.

According to a media release from the East Moline Police Department, Wednesday morning at approximately 7 a.m. officers executed a search warrant at 724 20th Avenue and as a result of the search warrant execution, 15 people were found inside the residence and garage, as well as nine dogs, five adult and four puppies. Additionally, firearms and methamphetamine were found inside the residence, and three men were arrested, the media release said.

Officials say Darren I. Abney, 54, was arrested and charged with failure to appear for possession of meth, no certificate or title, operating an uninsured vehicle, unlawful possession of cannabis, and failure to secure new registration. Dean C. Johnson, 31, was arrested and charged with failure to appear on aggravated ID theft. Leon H. Starberg Jr., 44, was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of firearms and possession with intent to deliver meth, officials said.

Additionally, due to the living conditions in the residence that were observed by officers, they said they requested assistance from the City of East Moline Health, and Inspections departments.

At the conclusion of the operation, officials said that the following actions were taken including all nine dogs being taken from the residence and taken to the Rock Island County Animal Shelter, the home being deemed uninhabitable due to unsanitary conditions, and being boarded up, and the arrests of Abney, Johnson and Starberg.

Also assisting with the incident was the Moline and East Moline Crisis Containment Unit, Illinois State Police, and the City of East Moline Maintenance Services Department, officials said.

The incident is still under investigation by the East Moline Police Department and QCMEG, according to the media release. Anyone who has any information regarding this incident is urged to contact the East Moline Police Department Investigations Division at 309-752-1547, Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500, or use the P3 Crime Stoppers App.

