Eastern Iowa Community Colleges host welding competition

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Eastern Iowa Community Colleges hosted their second annual welding competition Wednesday at Scott County Community College.

In 2022 they hosted 52 welders, this year it was 60. Students in college and high school are competing.

“I’m very impressed with what I am seeing, said Scott County Community College Welding Instructor Megan Edens. “Last year it was blown out of the water and this year it is the same. Typically it is a month for registration and both years we were able to max out in two weeks.”

First, second and third place was awarded to welders in three welding processes; gas metal arc welding, shielded metal arc welding and gas tungsten arc welding.

“Welding can be a very independent skill set, so unless we are doing fabrication or working as a group, the students are working on their own,” Edens said. “Now it just gives them a little bit more extra time or experience to show off their skill set and really get to claim who does the best job.”

Students are able to win welding equipment and scholarships, according to Edens.

“The plan is to have this event every single year,” Edens said. “In all honesty, every year they want it to get bigger and better so that is my goal, to every year keep on improving.”

