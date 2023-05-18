Iowa-bound I-74 bridge to be demolished with explosives

By Madison McAdoo
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 1:21 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Iowa (KWQC) - The Iowa-bound I-74 bridge will be demolished using controlled explosives this summer, According to Iowa DOT Construction Engineer Ahmad M. Afifeh.

Afifeh said, Iowa DOT is working closely with the contractor to set a specific date, but no official date has been confirmed yet.

The new bridge will be closed for one hour during the blast, Afifeh said. Traffic will be detoured away from the demolition zone.

