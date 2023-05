MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -Featured is the Little Brown Box Delicatessen, 1524 River Drive, Moline.

Merissa Rhodes, owner of the eatery, discusses the restaurant.

For more information, visit in-person, call 309-524-3469, or email littlebrownboxdeli@gmail.com The business Facebook page is here.

To place food orders online and to see the menu options, visit here.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.