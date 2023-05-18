Police: Man arrested on attempted murder charge in Clinton

Shooting Arrest, Clinton, Antwand Tinon Jr.
By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 9:02 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Clinton police arrested a man they say shot someone on May 11.

The Clinton Police Department responded about 2:22 p.m. May 11 to the 500 block of 8th Avenue South for a person with a gunshot wound, according to a media release. The suspect had left the scene before officers arrived.

Officers said the person was taken to an area hospital for treatment of the wound.

After an investigation, police obtained an arrest warrant for 24-year-old Antwand J. Tinon Jr.

According to police, Tinon was arrested Wednesday at a home in the 600 block of 6th Avenue South during a search warrant. Tinon is charged with attempted murder, a Class B felony.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Clinton Police Department at 563- 243-1458 or the anonymous tip line at 563-242-6595. Online anonymous tips may be submitted to www.p3tips.com.

