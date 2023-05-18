Sherrard senior Teagan Nees beats cancer; returns to softball with all-state performance

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - On senior night in Sherrard, the Tigers are honored Tegan Nees, one of the toughest players in school history.

“Just the type of player she is, the type of person she is I couldn’t ask for any better player” said head coach Mike Barnett.

The special moment, is one Teagan and her family aren’t taking for granted.

“I’m really proud of her and we have watched her play ball since she was nine years old and everything that she’s been through in the process” said Teagan’s father Kris.

In March of 2021, Teagan was diagnosed with stage two Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

“I hadn’t been feeling good for a really long time and then once I finally got the answers it was really overwhelming” said Teagan.

Tegan spent the next three months receiving chemotherapy

“Being in the hospital for such a long time without being able to be next to my parents because COVID obviously shut down the hospital so I was only able to see my mom. I missed my siblings a lot during that time, obviously being out of sporting events it was hard”.

Throughout her battle, Tegan was yearning to get back to the people she loves.

“It was a mental battle, I just kept telling myself to be strong, my family was being strong for me so I had to be strong for them”.

“Teagan’s always been very determined, she’s always been super strong willed so when she was going through her battle I think that was one of the things that really pushed her to get through it was just that strength and determination” said Teagan’s mom, Ginny.

After twelve rounds of chemotherapy, Teagan’s cancer was in remission.

“The first thing I said when I was done with chemo was that I was going to live everyday to the fullest, I told my mom actually one day sitting in the hospital that I felt like I was alive but I wasn’t living and I wanted to come back and feel like I was living”.

Teagan was determined to get back to softball.

“I knew that I needed to come back to the player I was before the cancer hit me”.

The following spring she returned to Sherrard’s line up for her junior season.

“To come back last year, I wasn’t sure what to expect from her, I was just hoping that everything was good with her and to be able to get her on the field where she’s comfortable and everything but she absolutely blew up she just blew me away with how she came out and how she played it’s like she didn’t miss a beat” said Barnett.

Teagan earned third team all-state honors

“I left it all on the field. I worked my butt off. Nile Pena, he’s a local guy, he trained me really really hard”.

While she’s thriving in softball, Teagan has other plans for college.

“In the fall I’m attending Ole Miss and I’m going to start my twelve year journey to become a pediatric oncologist”.

Teagan wants to research treatment of cancer in children and young adults.

“After you know going through that hard time it just changed my mindset a little bit I said that I want to give back to that community in some way and becoming a pediatric oncologist is probably the best way that I can give back”.

Just like she set out to do, Teagan Nees is living life to the fullest.

“Every opportunity, every chance that I get to go out and do something with my family or do something with my friends, I don’t take anything for granted anymore”.

