Shower chances increase tonight and early Friday

Look for a warm and rain free weekend ahead
Hazy this evening, then clear overnight, followed by sunshine to start your Thursday.
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 3:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUAD CITIES, IA/IL. (KWQC) -- Warmer weather is on the way today ahead of the front.   Highs will reach the mid and low 80s despite smoke and increasing clouds.   The cold front will arrive overnight into Friday morning bringing showers and storms.  Severe weather is not expected in the QCA at this time.  After that front the weather pattern will quiet down for a while leading to a gradual warming trend.  Highs will be in the 70s and 80s this weekend under sunny skies before mid 80s next week with increasing humidity.

TODAY: Increasing clouds. High: 82º. Winds: SE 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Showers towards daybreak.  Low: 61º Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Gradual clearing. High: 71º.

