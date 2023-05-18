A sunny start Thursday, then showers arrive by evening

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Another pleasant day in the books with cooler readings in the 60′s and 70′s. We’ll see mostly clear skies tonight, leading to a sunny start for Thursday. Skies will have kind of a “milky” look, due to smoke from wildfires in Canada. Clouds will begin to increase by afternoon as our next system approaches from the plains. Expect a chance for scattered showers and a few thunderstorms developing Thursday evening, continuing overnight into early Friday. Sunshine returns just in time for the weekend with highs in the 70′s to near 80 degrees. A mix of clouds and sun continue into next week.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. Low: 50°. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Hazy sunshine early, then gradually increasing cloudiness by afternoon. High: 85°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers and a few thunderstorms. Low: 60°.

FRIDAY: A chance for showers early, then becoming mostly sunny and cooler, with High: 73°.

