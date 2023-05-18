Vibrant’s Bettendorf branch to be new Vibrant Coffeehouse and Kitchen

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Vibrant Credit Union will be renovating its Bettendorf branch into a Vibrant Coffeehouse and Kitchen from a traditional credit union.

The branch at 3230 Ridge Pointe, will temporarily close starting June 2, for the renovations to deliver banking services alongside handcrafted coffee and energy drinks and an expansive food menu. The company said the idea was first introduced at the headquarters in Moline in October 2022.

“Those regular in-person interactions we all once had with our banks have become few and far between. To keep those relationships strong, Vibrant has reimagined what a branch can be and is flipping the script in the communities we serve,” said Matt McCombs, President and CEO of Vibrant. “Most of the time, we’ll just be your favorite place to grab coffee and a quick meal, catch up on work, or hang out with friends. But when you need help with your financial goals, we’re here for you.”

The Bettendorf Coffeehouse will be open to the public, but credit union members will receive a 20% discount on all food and beverage orders when they pay with a Vibrant card.

The Coffeehouse and Kitchen is expected to be open by the end of 2023. The exact hours of operation will be announced later in the year.

While the site will be closed to the public when construction is underway, members who banked at the Bettendorf branch have multiple banking options available, from visiting Vibrant’s newest branch at its Moline headquarters to carrying out most transactions, including face-to-face consultations with Vibrant bankers, from a smartphone or tablet device. Credit union services at Vibrant Coffeehouse and Kitchen will be available when it reopens.

Accroing to For more information about this project, visit Vibrant’s website at www.vibrantcoffeehouseandkitchen.com.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.