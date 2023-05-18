Volunteers assist in the QC for Day of Caring

More than 1,000 volunteers have fanned out across the quad cities for the annual United Way Day of Caring.
By Solomon Ladvienka
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The volunteers spread throughout 65 different projects throughout the community. The volunteer projects included cleaning, painting, building and repairing, landscaping nonprofits.

“It’s important to volunteer just so the community knows and just to help them out if they need help,” said John Deere Application Electrification Engineer Intern Rose Sardina.

United Way Quad Cities is a community-based social change organization, according to Volunteer and Events Manager for United Way Quad Cities Madelyn Beverlin.

“So, we’re out here volunteering for half-day, full day, just making sure all of our Quad Citizens have an equal opportunity to live their best lives,” said Beverlin.

Since the Quad Cities’ First Day of Caring in 2005, over 29,000 volunteers have given back more than $29 million worth of volunteer hours.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

