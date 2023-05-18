Wildfire smoke could create reduced air quality Friday

By Kyle Kiel
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - Smoke from wildfires in Canada has been filling the sky in the QCA over the last few days.

It has been confined to the upper levels of the atmosphere, meaning no issue with air quality here on the ground.

However, a cold front moving in Thursday night will likely bring smoke closer to the surface behind it.

The rain from the cold front, along with sinking air behind it, will bring some of that smoke closer to the surface Friday.

Low visibility and moderate air quality issues are expected.

Those who are unusually sensitive to particle pollution should consider limiting time outside.

Click here for the latest First Alert Forecast.

