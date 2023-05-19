1 arrested, 1 wanted in connection to Muscatine shooting

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - An Iowa City man was arrested and a Rock Island man is wanted in connection to a shooting at Cedar Parks Apartments in Muscatine.

The Muscatine Police Department responded about 9:41 p.m. May 3, to the 1800 block of Logan Street, to Cedar Park Apartments. According to police, officers found multiple shots had been fired across the parking lot.

No injuries were reported, but an apartment building and a vehicle were hit by multiple rounds of gunfire, police said.

Officers recovered two handguns at the scene that were believed to be used during the incident, one was reported as stolen to another law enforcement agency. Police said several people were interviewed.

Detectives obtained arrest warrants for Charles Edward Smith Jr., 28, of Iowa City, and Dejeion Terrell Moore, 20, of Rock Island, Illinois.

They are each charged with four counts of attempted murder, a Class B Felony; intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a Class C Felony; trafficking stolen weapons, a Class C Felony; and three counts of child endangerment, non-injury, an aggravated misdemeanor.

Smith was arrested on the warrants in Iowa City Thursday, according to police.

Moore is still wanted by the police. He is considered to be armed and dangerous, police said. The public is encouraged to call 911 if they see him and should not try to approach him.

Dejeion Terrell Moore, 20, is charged with four counts of attempted murder, a Class B Felony; intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a Class C Felony; trafficking stolen weapons, a Class C Felony; and three counts of child endangerment, non-injury, an aggravated misdemeanor.(Muscatine Police Department)

Anyone who thinks they have information regarding the incident is asked to call Detective Casey Jensen at (563) 263-9922 ext. 614.

