Chick-fil-A’s first-ever restaurant is closing

Chick-fil-A's first location from 1967 is closing for good this weekend.
Chick-fil-A's first location from 1967 is closing for good this weekend.(WXIA via CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (CNN) - The very first Chick-fil-A is closing this weekend.

The restaurant in Atlanta’s Greenbriar Mall first opened in 1967.

It’s considered a pioneer in mall dining that led to the creation of the modern-day food court.

Chick-fil-A has not given a reason why the location is slated to close for good, but its last day is Saturday.

Like many malls, Greenbriar has been struggling. It currently has no major anchor tenants.

Chick-fil-A has about 2,600 locations nationwide.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

East Moline arrests of Abney, Johnson and Starberg.
Police: 15 people, 9 dogs, firearms and meth discovered inside East Moline residence, leads to arrest of 3
A crane is used to dismantle the decades-old I-74 bridge. (File)
Iowa-bound I-74 bridge to be demolished with explosives
Piles of garbage were discovered after police raided at a East Moline house the day before....
East Moline cleans up after raid on house finding guns, drugs, 9 dogs
Have you seen him?
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted on a Scott Co. warrant
Davenport police notified Rock Island police about 1 p.m. of a vehicle driving into Rock Island...
2 in custody after car chase ends in Rock Island

Latest News

Football Hall of Famer Jim Brown takes part in the "Sports and Race: Leveling the Playing...
Jim Brown, all-time NFL great and social activist, dead at 87
Timothy Keller, a pastor and best-selling author who founded the influential Redeemer...
Prominent NYC-based pastor and best-selling author Timothy Keller dies at 72
Whitey's Birthday Cake Shake
Whitey's 90th anniversary celebration
This scanning electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and...
4th death, more vision loss cases linked to tainted eyedrops