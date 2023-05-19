Concourse D’Quad Cities and Friends of the Bettendorf Parks Foundation: Weekend car show at The Tangled Wood

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Conor Flaherty with Concourse D’Quad Cities and Matt Mooney with Friends of the Bettendorf Parks Foundation discuss the details about this one of a kind car show coming to the Tangled Wood in Bettendorf this weekend.

Flaherty and Mooney say that the car show is similar to a coffee and cars event, but the proceeds from this event will be going to Friends of the Bettendorf Parks Foundation to provide funding for kids to enjoy park activities in Bettendorf.

Who? Welcome to anyone of any age who loves cars

When? Saturday, May 20 at 8 a.m.

Where? Tangled Wood, 3636 Tanglewood Road, Bettendorf, Iowa 52722

What? No need to pre-register, registration available on-site

