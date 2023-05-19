Deere reports 2Q net income of nearly $3 billion

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) Deere & Company reported net income of $2.9 billion for the second quarter ended April 30, 2023, or $9.65 per share, compared with net income of $2.1 billion, or $6.81 per share, for the quarter ended May 1, 2022.

In a media release on Friday, Deere said for the first six months of the year, net income was $4.8 billion, or $16.18 per share, compared with $3 billion, or $9.72 per share, for the same period last year.

Net sales gain of 34% and higher earnings.

Results benefit from healthy demand for farm and construction equipment and improved operating environment.

Full-year net income forecast increased to $9.25 billion to $9.5 billion with cash flow from equipment operations expected to be $10.00 billion to $10.5 billion.

Worldwide net sales and revenues increased 30%, to $17.387 billion, for the second quarter of 2023 and rose 31%, to $30 billion, for six months. Net sales were $16.1 billion for the quarter and $27.5 billion for six months, compared with $12 billion and $20.6 billion last year.

On Friday John C. May, chairman and chief executive officer said the second quarter results reflect favorable market conditions and an improving operating environment.

“We also are being helped by the sound execution of our business plans by our employees, dealers, and suppliers,” he said. “They are doing an exceptional job meeting demand for our products and serving customers. Though supply-chain constraints continue to present a challenge, we are seeing further improvement.”

