Fort Madison Police arrest Coralville man on sex abuse charges

Fort Madison Sex Abuse Arrest
By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LEE CO., Iowa (KWQC) - A Corralville man has been arrested on sex abuse charges as part of an ongoing investigation dating back to 2021 into the sexual abuse of a minor.

Scott C. Barnum, 54, was arrested on Wednesday by the University of Iowa Police Department, and extradited back to the Lee County Jail where he remains, pending an initial court appearance, according to the Fort Madison Police Department. Barnum is charged with third-degree sexual abuse of a child, a class C felony, and enticing a minor, a class D felony.

Police say Barnum was previously unidentified until March 2023, when FMPD detectives were able to connect him to the case, a media release stated. On April 21, a search warrant was conducted on Barnum’s residence in Coralville, and he was interviewed at that time.

The Fort Madison Police Department was assisted by Homeland Security Investigations, Iowa Division of Criminal Investigations-Cybercrimes, Iowa Division of Criminal Investigations K9 Unit, Coralville Police Department, and Cedar Rapids Police Department Criminal Investigations unit.

