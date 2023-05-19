Jimmy Buffett reschedules concert for health issues that needed ‘immediate attention’

Jimmy Buffett performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, on Sunday, May 8, 2022,...
Jimmy Buffett performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, on Sunday, May 8, 2022, in New Orleans.(Amy Harris | Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
By Debra Worley
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 8:56 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Legendary singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett was hospitalized Thursday to “address some issues that needed immediate attention,” he said on Twitter.

Buffet, 76, said he stopped in Boston a few days ago for a checkup but ended up being advised to go to the hospital.

“Growing old is not for sissies, I promise you,” Buffet said on Twitter.

The Jimmy Buffett & the Coral Reefer Band concert in Charleston scheduled for this weekend is being rescheduled.

“Thank you for your prayers and thoughts, your amazing years of loyalty, and just remember, ‘NOT YET!’” Buffet said.

Buffet announced that all previously purchased tickets will be honored when the new date for the show is announced.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

East Moline arrests of Abney, Johnson and Starberg.
Police: 15 people, 9 dogs, firearms and meth discovered inside East Moline residence, leads to arrest of 3
Brea Beal
Rock Island’s Beal, Iowa’s Czinano waived by WNBA teams
A crane is used to dismantle the decades-old I-74 bridge. (File)
Iowa-bound I-74 bridge to be demolished with explosives
Deep-sea researchers have completed the first full-size digital scan of the Titanic, showing...
First full-size 3D scan of Titanic shows shipwreck like never before
Davenport police notified Rock Island police about 1 p.m. of a vehicle driving into Rock Island...
2 in custody after car chase ends in Rock Island

Latest News

FILE - Proud Boys leader Henry "Enrique" Tarrio wears a hat that says The War Boys during a...
Officer accused of leaking information to Proud Boys leader charged with obstruction
President Joe Biden gestures as he boards Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md.,...
AP sources: Biden endorsed plan to train Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighters
Disney's pricey "Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser" hotel is making its final voyage Sept. 28
Disney World’s pricey ‘Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser’ hotel is closing
Preakness Stakes entrant First Mission works out ahead of the 148th running of the Preakness...
First Mission scratched from Preakness by vet 36 hours before Triple Crown race