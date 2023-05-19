LeClaire’s ‘Shops with Hops’ is Saturday

LeClaire's 'Shops With Hops' is Saturday
By Debbie McFadden
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LECLAIRE, Iowa (KWQC) -This weekend, the 6th annual opportunity to sip, sample and shop your way through historic downtown Le Claire will get underway on May 20 from 3-6 p.m.

Bobby Ray Bunch, organizer, and Jeremy Stone, Rebels & Lions Brewing, talk about how participants can enjoy craft beer samples from 12+ local and regional breweries at this year’s Shops with Hops.

The brewery line up this year includes River Ridge Brewing, Rebels and Lions Brewing, Contrary Brewing Company, Midwest Ale Works, Nerdspeak, 5ive Cities Brewing, Adventurous Brewing, Crawford Brew Works, Exile Brewing Co., and more.

To attend, interested persons can get additional information and buy tickets here: www.ShopsWithHops.com

Local businesses will host by offering the area’s best brew samples in 5 oz. souvenir tasting glasses while shopping through town.

Green Tree Brewery will host the after party from 6-7 p.m. where we’ll be doing a raffle drawing for awesome prizes from the breweries and local businesses. All raffle proceeds & donations will be donated to Getting Heroes Home.

Visit www.ShopsWithHops.com for the brewery and shop lineup.

Public invited to Arsenal’s Armed Forces Day celebration this weekend
Public invited to Arsenal’s Armed Forces Day celebration this weekend
LeClaire's 'Shops With Hops' is Saturday
Ardon Creek Vineyard, Letts, IA
‘Music in the Vineyard’ at Ardon Creek kicks off May 26