LeClaire’s ‘Shops with Hops’ is Saturday

LECLAIRE, Iowa (KWQC) -This weekend, the 6th annual opportunity to sip, sample and shop your way through historic downtown Le Claire will get underway on May 20 from 3-6 p.m.

Bobby Ray Bunch, organizer, and Jeremy Stone, Rebels & Lions Brewing, talk about how participants can enjoy craft beer samples from 12+ local and regional breweries at this year’s Shops with Hops.

The brewery line up this year includes River Ridge Brewing, Rebels and Lions Brewing, Contrary Brewing Company, Midwest Ale Works, Nerdspeak, 5ive Cities Brewing, Adventurous Brewing, Crawford Brew Works, Exile Brewing Co., and more.

To attend, interested persons can get additional information and buy tickets here: www.ShopsWithHops.com

Local businesses will host by offering the area’s best brew samples in 5 oz. souvenir tasting glasses while shopping through town.

Green Tree Brewery will host the after party from 6-7 p.m. where we’ll be doing a raffle drawing for awesome prizes from the breweries and local businesses. All raffle proceeds & donations will be donated to Getting Heroes Home.

