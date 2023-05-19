Man arrested after Davenport knife attack, police say

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was charged in connection to a May 9 assault where police say he stabbed two men during a parking lot argument.

Nathan Neese, 37, is charged with willful injury causing serious injury, a Class C felony, willful injury causing bodily injury, a Class D felony, and assault with a weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor.

According to an arrest affidavit, Davenport police responded on May 9 to 3815 West Kimberly Road for a report of an assault where an argument had occurred.

Police say during an argument in the parking lot, Neese knowingly and willfully took out a knife from his pocket, and pointed it at a 10-year-old girl, causing her to backpedal away in fear. According to the affidavit, another person was with Neese.

Neese then attacked a 69-year-old man with the knife, stabbing at his neck and chest multiple times, police said. The man had wounds on the center of his neck, chin, and rib cage. Police said he also had bruising to his nose and a scrape to his right arm, which police say are likely to cause permanent disfigurement from scaring.

Then, police said Neese attacked a third person, a 37-year-old man with the knife, stabbing him in the left side of his rib cage.

After the attacks, Neese left in a white 1998 Dodge Caravan, according to the affidavit. The incident was captured on video surveillance.

Neese is being held in the Scott County Jail on a $10,000 cash-only bond, according to court records. A preliminary hearing is set for May 16 at the Scott County Courthouse.

TV6 has reached out to police to see if the co-defendant has been arrested, but has not heard back.

