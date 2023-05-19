‘Music in the Vineyard’ at Ardon Creek kicks off May 26

Ardon Creek's 'Music in The Vineyard' kicks off May 26
By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LETTS, Iowa (KWQC) -Ardon Creek is a multi-generational, Iowa-based winery and vineyard located at 2391 Independence Avenue in Letts, Iowa.

Chad Furlong, owner, Ardon Creek Vineyard, talks about the business which besides marketing wines and other products, is also an event center (located in a storied, country setting) that can be booked by those hosting various types of gatherings.

Ardon Creek also hosts Music in the Vineyard concerts throughout the warm-weather season. To find a list of upcoming dates and performers, visit https://ardoncreek.com/events/#page-content.

The first event for 2023 is set for Friday, May 26.

For more information, visit Ardon Creek online at https://ardoncreek.com/ or call 563-272-0028.

