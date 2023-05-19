Public invited to Arsenal’s Armed Forces Day celebration this weekend

The installation will be open to guests with no visitor’s pass requirement to attend the fest on May 19-20 at Memorial Park
By Debbie McFadden
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -The public is welcome to the annual Armed Forces Day Celebration on Friday and Saturday, May 19-20, on Rock Island Arsenal at Memorial Park.

Families can enjoy a full carnival, live music, food trucks, vendors, military displays, car show, fireworks, and the annual Run the Rock 5K/10K and America’s Kids Run.

Shae Sterling, Marketing Specialist, RIA FMWR, and Paige Metzger, Armed Forces Day Celebration Coordinator, RIA FMWR, discuss how the main focus of the event is to express the community’s gratitude, admiration, and support to the men and women who have answered the noble call of service.

The installation will be open to visitors and guests with no visitor’s pass requirement.

Festivities on May 19 run from 4-10 p.m. and May 20 from 8:45 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Memorial Park. See a specific breakdown of the event in the Facebook post embedded below (scroll down).

To register for the Run the Rock 5K/10K and/or America’s Kids Run, or to sign up for volunteer opportunities, visit here.

