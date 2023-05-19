BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -Shameless Chocoholic has a new location, 2248 State Street, Bettendorf, where all the baking and candy making takes place.

Rebecca Burns, Shameless Chocoholic, talks about the latest new about her business plus class offerings during the month of May. The classes will be “The History and Origins of Chocolate” on the first and third Saturdays and “How to Make Cake Pops” on the second and fourth Saturdays.

For more information, visit the business website at https://shamelesschocoholic.com/ or call 563-844-2036.

The Shameless Chocoholic location in Le Claire is 101 South Cody Road.

