Shameless Chocoholic

The chocolatier has a new State Street location and will be hosting candy-making and baking classes on Saturdays throughout the month of May.
By Debbie McFadden
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -Shameless Chocoholic has a new location, 2248 State Street, Bettendorf, where all the baking and candy making takes place.

Rebecca Burns, Shameless Chocoholic, talks about the latest new about her business plus class offerings during the month of May. The classes will be “The History and Origins of Chocolate” on the first and third Saturdays and “How to Make Cake Pops” on the second and fourth Saturdays.

For more information, visit the business website at https://shamelesschocoholic.com/ or call 563-844-2036.

The Shameless Chocoholic location in Le Claire is 101 South Cody Road.

