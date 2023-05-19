Showers move out this morning

Look for a warm and rain free weekend ahead
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 3:24 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- As the cold front pushes through the area this morning showers and smoke will push to the east. Yes, this means we may see smoke at the surface leading to minor air quality concerns as well as lower visibility.  Skies will clear this afternoon with highs near 70º.  The long term forecast calls for a quiet, but much warmer pattern.  Highs will be in the 70s this weekend and 80s are likely next week with it starting to feel much more like summer.

TODAY: Smoke, haze and gradual clearing this afternoon. High: 71º. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear.  Low: 48º Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny. High: 75º.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

East Moline arrests of Abney, Johnson and Starberg.
Police: 15 people, 9 dogs, firearms and meth discovered inside East Moline residence, leads to arrest of 3
Brea Beal
Rock Island’s Beal, Iowa’s Czinano waived by WNBA teams
Deep-sea researchers have completed the first full-size digital scan of the Titanic, showing...
First full-size 3D scan of Titanic shows shipwreck like never before
A crane is used to dismantle the decades-old I-74 bridge. (File)
Iowa-bound I-74 bridge to be demolished with explosives
Davenport police notified Rock Island police about 1 p.m. of a vehicle driving into Rock Island...
2 in custody after car chase ends in Rock Island

Latest News

KWQC First Alert Rain
Rain chances increase Thursday night and early Friday
First Alert Forecast: Smoke leading to hazy sunshine today; Rain moves in tonight
First Alert Forecast
Increasing clouds today
Increasing clouds today