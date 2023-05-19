Showers move out this morning

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- As the cold front pushes through the area this morning showers and smoke will push to the east. Yes, this means we may see smoke at the surface leading to minor air quality concerns as well as lower visibility. Skies will clear this afternoon with highs near 70º. The long term forecast calls for a quiet, but much warmer pattern. Highs will be in the 70s this weekend and 80s are likely next week with it starting to feel much more like summer.

TODAY: Smoke, haze and gradual clearing this afternoon. High: 71º. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 48º Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny. High: 75º.

