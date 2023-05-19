Spring Valley mayor reacts to upcoming hospital closure

Residents in Bureau County are left scrambling after the announcement of Saint Margaret’s Hospital in Spring Valley, Illinois is closing.
By Solomon Ladvienka
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
It was announced in a Facebook post the hospital will be closing as of June 16th. Area residents are going to have to travel to nearby Princeton, which is 15-20 miles from spring valley to receive care.

“It is disheartening and tragic,” said Spring Valley Mayor Melanie Malooley Thompson. “We are incredibly aware of the negative impact this will have on our residents as the hospital closing results in fewer medical services for residents.”

TV6 reached out to the public relations at the hospital, and they declined to comment. We will continue to follow more on this story when the news breaks.

