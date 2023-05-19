Summertime entertaining tips

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Erin Haluska, Owner/Digital Creator at Entertaining With Erin, shares ideas about how she can assist clients when it comes to hosting celebrations, events, or gift-giving (such specialty gift baskets for any upcoming occasions like graduations and weddings).

Follow Entertaining with Erin on Facebook here. Interested clients can contact Erin via email at Entertainingwitherin@gmail.com.

Erin shares many fresh ideas, inspiration, and her professional services on Instagram @entertainingwitherin

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.