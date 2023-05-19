Summertime entertaining tips

Summertime entertaining tips
By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 8:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Erin Haluska, Owner/Digital Creator at Entertaining With Erin, shares ideas about how she can assist clients when it comes to hosting celebrations, events, or gift-giving (such specialty gift baskets for any upcoming occasions like graduations and weddings).

Follow Entertaining with Erin on Facebook here. Interested clients can contact Erin via email at Entertainingwitherin@gmail.com.

Erin shares many fresh ideas, inspiration, and her professional services on Instagram @entertainingwitherin

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

East Moline arrests of Abney, Johnson and Starberg.
Police: 15 people, 9 dogs, firearms and meth discovered inside East Moline residence, leads to arrest of 3
Brea Beal
Rock Island’s Beal, Iowa’s Czinano waived by WNBA teams
A crane is used to dismantle the decades-old I-74 bridge. (File)
Iowa-bound I-74 bridge to be demolished with explosives
Deep-sea researchers have completed the first full-size digital scan of the Titanic, showing...
First full-size 3D scan of Titanic shows shipwreck like never before
Davenport police notified Rock Island police about 1 p.m. of a vehicle driving into Rock Island...
2 in custody after car chase ends in Rock Island

Latest News

Tips for pain-free spring cleaning from a Quad Cities' chiropractor.
Pain-free spring cleaning
Moline Police and Dunkin' raise money for Special Olympics at Cop on a Rooftop
Entertaining with Erin summertime celebration tips
Summertime entertaining tips
Pain-free spring cleaning