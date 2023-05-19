Take grilling season to the next level

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -John Schafer, seafood manager, Hy-Vee (at 53rd Street and Utica Ridge Road, Davenport) shares fresh grilling ideas for the warm-weather cooking season.

Emphasis of the segment is on many specialty items available at the grocery chain’s meat counter including pork, beef, sausages, chicken, and seafood. Grilled vegetables are also part of the discussion.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.