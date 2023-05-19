Take grilling season to the next level

Grilling season ideas with Hy-Vee
By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -John Schafer, seafood manager, Hy-Vee (at 53rd Street and Utica Ridge Road, Davenport) shares fresh grilling ideas for the warm-weather cooking season.

Emphasis of the segment is on many specialty items available at the grocery chain’s meat counter including pork, beef, sausages, chicken, and seafood. Grilled vegetables are also part of the discussion.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

East Moline arrests of Abney, Johnson and Starberg.
Police: 15 people, 9 dogs, firearms and meth discovered inside East Moline residence, leads to arrest of 3
A crane is used to dismantle the decades-old I-74 bridge. (File)
Iowa-bound I-74 bridge to be demolished with explosives
Piles of garbage were discovered after police raided at a East Moline house the day before....
East Moline cleans up after raid on house finding guns, drugs, 9 dogs
Have you seen him?
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted on a Scott Co. warrant
Davenport police notified Rock Island police about 1 p.m. of a vehicle driving into Rock Island...
2 in custody after car chase ends in Rock Island

Latest News

Ardon Creek Vineyard, Letts, IA
‘Music in the Vineyard’ at Ardon Creek kicks off May 26
Ardon Creek Vineyard, Letts, IA
Ardon Creek's 'Music in The Vineyard' kicks off May 26
Grilled BBQ ribs
Grilling season ideas with Hy-Vee
Whitey's Birthday Cake Shake
Whitey’s Ice Cream celebrates 90th anniversary