Vibrant Arena at The MARK celebrates 30 ‘amazing years of reMARKable concerts, sports, shows, and memories’

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - In May of 1993 Vibrant Arena at The MARK opened its doors to a long line of anxious concert-goers for two sold out performances by Neil Diamond, according to a media release from Vibrant Arena at The Mark. Some of the biggest acts in the business have played the venue including Frank Sinatra, Billy Joel, Cher, Van Halen, The Eagles, Elton John, Pearl Jam, Taylor Swift, Dave Matthews, Metallica, Paul McCartney, Journey, Jason Aldean, and the list goes on, and now this year, the venue is celebrating 30 years.

In 2023 the arena is still hosting some of the biggest and most exciting events on tour, officials say.

Coming off its most successful year ever, Vibrant Arena at The MARK hosted Santana, Chicago, Snoop Dogg, Frankie Valli, Slipknot, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Reo Speedwagon & Styx, Thomas Rhett, Luis Coronel, Carrie Underwood, Bert Kreischer, Judas Priest, Old Dominion and more, according to officials. Kenny Chesney even made his eighth visit to the building, and Reba McEntire became the Queen of Moline when she made her ninth stop at the arena on March 18, 2023.

This summer proves to be no less exciting with Chris Stapleton, Cody Johnson, Matchbox 20, and Morgan Wallen all making plans to take the stage, said Vibrant Arena Executive Director Scott Mullen. Since opening our doors, Vibrant Arena has hosted 15,783,295 patrons through our doors. On average the building hosts over 150 events a year and averages over 520,000 guests per year, Mullen added.

Mullen says that Vibrant Arena continues to be one of the top mid-size venues in the country, and recently, the building has undergone several updates including conference center, suite and dressing room renovations as well as a new marquee and will be installing a new ribbon board and upgrading concession stands in the coming year.

Not only does the Vibrant Arena host concerts, but the venue is also still home to the SPHL Quad City Storm and the IFL Quad City Steamwheelers, officials said.

Additionally, officials say they’re proud to host several collegiate and high school graduations including some like St. Ambrose University, Western Illinois University, Augustana College, Eastern Iowa Community Colleges, and Blackhawk College.

I can’t tell you how proud I am of this building and our staff,” Mullen said. “Several of them have been here since day one, and they all are key elements to our success.”

The arena is overseen by the Illinois Quad City Civic Center Authority board of directors, currently chaired by Stacey Happ, according to the media release from Vibrant at The MARK.

” I can remember going to my first concert at The MARK, and now 30 years later taking my kids to their first concerts here,” said Happ. “I have enjoyed seeing some of the top performing music acts at the arena as well as attending various sporting events and other events geared towards families. Having this arena here in the Quad Cities has been great for our community.”

Vibrant Arena at The MARK will be hosting a private reception on Friday, May 19th from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the building’s conference center for building sponsors, suiteholders, and stakeholders, followed by Mike Super Magic and Illusion 2.OH held in the arena at 7:30 p.m., according to Vibrant at The MARK’s media release. Mike Super is open to the public and tickets are available at www.ticketmaster.com

