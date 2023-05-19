Whitey’s Ice Cream celebrates 90th anniversary

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The reason behind Whitey’s Ice Cream’s treat of the month for May is no mystery. When a business is celebrating a 90th birthday, a Birthday Cake Shake topped with sprinkles in company colors is the perfect choice!

Annika Tunberg, Whitey’s Ice Cream vice president, informs viewers that the ice creamery is celebrating 90 years since its founding while giving thanks and credit to the Quad Cities’ community for pushing the company’s growth throughout the years.

In addition to the birthday treat (available through May), Whitey’s is selling merchandise commemorating the occasion with the company’s 90th anniversary logo. And customers should expect to see online contests and deals during the week of May 15-21.

For instance, customers can enjoy 90-cent cones to thank customers all week. Follow Whitey’s on Facebook here where special deals and contesting will be announced.

