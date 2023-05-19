Zoo celebrates birth of endangered Sumatran tiger cubs, first since 1998

The Memphis Zoo announced the birth of two Sumatran tiger cubs. (Source: Memphis Zoo via WMC)
By Jacob Gallant and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - The Memphis Zoo announced the recent births of two endangered Sumatran tiger cubs.

Zoo officials said the cubs were born on May 5 to mother Dari and father Gusti.

Sumatran tigers are one of the more critically endangered subspecies of tigers, according to the zoo.

“As the last of the island tigers, preserving Sumatran tigers is critically important,” West Zone Curator Dan Dembiec said. “So, the birth of tiger cubs here at the Memphis Zoo is a milestone with a worldwide impact.”

These are the first tiger cubs born at the zoo since 1998.

“The Memphis Zoo is honored to play a part in increasing the Sumatran tiger population at such a pivotal point in their conservation story,” zoo officials shared.

The cubs are not yet on exhibit but once they reach six weeks old, they will receive their vaccinations and be able to explore the outdoor exhibit at about three months of age.

Copyright 2023 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

East Moline arrests of Abney, Johnson and Starberg.
Police: 15 people, 9 dogs, firearms and meth discovered inside East Moline residence, leads to arrest of 3
A crane is used to dismantle the decades-old I-74 bridge. (File)
Iowa-bound I-74 bridge to be demolished with explosives
Piles of garbage were discovered after police raided at a East Moline house the day before....
East Moline cleans up after raid on house finding guns, drugs, 9 dogs
Have you seen him?
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted on a Scott Co. warrant
Davenport police notified Rock Island police about 1 p.m. of a vehicle driving into Rock Island...
2 in custody after car chase ends in Rock Island

Latest News

Football Hall of Famer Jim Brown takes part in the "Sports and Race: Leveling the Playing...
Jim Brown, all-time NFL great and social activist, dead at 87
Chick-fil-A's first location from 1967 is closing for good this weekend.
Chick-fil-A’s first-ever restaurant is closing
Timothy Keller, a pastor and best-selling author who founded the influential Redeemer...
Prominent NYC-based pastor and best-selling author Timothy Keller dies at 72
Whitey's Birthday Cake Shake
Whitey's 90th anniversary celebration
This scanning electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and...
4th death, more vision loss cases linked to tainted eyedrops