Car Show Gathering to Benefit Youth

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) – The Concourse D’Quad Cities had its first ever car show to help raise money for under privileged kids.

Over 100 cars came out to the Tangled Wood to help raise money for benefiting the Friends of Bettendorf Parks Foundation to help kids attend summer camps and recreation parks.

“We helped close to 100 kids to get involved with programs with what we are able to raise today,” said Bettendorf Cars and Coffee organizer, Conor Flaherty. “A lot of that is because our sponsors gave donations. We had everything donated, so we were able to put the money right to kids.”

The Friends of Bettendorf Parks foundation was able to raise about $10,000 and will go towards under privileged kids who cant afford to participate in the parks programs in Bettendorf.

Awards were given out to some of the show cars ranging in different categories. Lamborghinis, Ferraris, classic cars from the 1920s, and Herbie, were on full display for car enthusiasts.

Many of the cars featured can also be found on the first Saturday of each month at the Bettendorf Cars and Coffee at the Tangled Wood.

