Car Show Gathering to Benefit Youth

The Concourse D’Quad Cities had its first ever car show to help raise money for under...
The Concourse D’Quad Cities had its first ever car show to help raise money for under privileged kids.(KWQC)
By Solomon Ladvienka
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) – The Concourse D’Quad Cities had its first ever car show to help raise money for under privileged kids.

Over 100 cars came out to the Tangled Wood to help raise money for benefiting the Friends of Bettendorf Parks Foundation to help kids attend summer camps and recreation parks.

“We helped close to 100 kids to get involved with programs with what we are able to raise today,” said Bettendorf Cars and Coffee organizer, Conor Flaherty. “A lot of that is because our sponsors gave donations. We had everything donated, so we were able to put the money right to kids.”

The Friends of Bettendorf Parks foundation was able to raise about $10,000 and will go towards under privileged kids who cant afford to participate in the parks programs in Bettendorf.

Awards were given out to some of the show cars ranging in different categories. Lamborghinis, Ferraris, classic cars from the 1920s, and Herbie, were on full display for car enthusiasts.

Many of the cars featured can also be found on the first Saturday of each month at the Bettendorf Cars and Coffee at the Tangled Wood.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crane is used to dismantle the decades-old I-74 bridge. (File)
Iowa-bound I-74 bridge to be demolished with explosives
East Moline arrests of Abney, Johnson and Starberg.
Police: 15 people, 9 dogs, firearms and meth discovered inside East Moline residence, leads to arrest of 3
TV6 Investigates real estate assessments.
Red hot real estate in Bettendorf makes finding homes hard
Have you seen him?
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted on a Scott Co. warrant
Piles of garbage were discovered after police raided at a East Moline house the day before....
East Moline cleans up after raid on house finding guns, drugs, 9 dogs

Latest News

Morrison Police Officers Emmit Shepard and TJ Spencer are awarded for saving a life of an...
Two police officers are awarded for saving a life
Your First Alert Forecast
High School Sports: May 19
NAIA Women's Golf Championships