Iowa Quad City Law Enforcement Camp returns

The Iowa Quad City Law Enforcement Camp is returning for the first time since the pandemic.
By Kate Kopatich and Randy Biery
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Iowa Quad City Law Enforcement Camp is returning for the first time since the pandemic.

The law enforcement camp gives high school and college aged students, interested in law enforcement, a look into the career of being a police officer.

Davenport officers say this camp is a great way to strengthen relations within the community.

“It gives us as officers an opportunity to show some of our youth who may be afraid or fearful of law enforcement that we are just human beings,” said Lt. Nicholar Shorten at Davenport Police Department. “They’ll have a lot of opportunities to interact with different officers throughout the week and hopefully build some good relationships.”

Registration for the camp is now open on the City of Davenport and Davenport Police websites.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

East Moline arrests of Abney, Johnson and Starberg.
Police: 15 people, 9 dogs, firearms and meth discovered inside East Moline residence, leads to arrest of 3
A crane is used to dismantle the decades-old I-74 bridge. (File)
Iowa-bound I-74 bridge to be demolished with explosives
Have you seen him?
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted on a Scott Co. warrant
Piles of garbage were discovered after police raided at a East Moline house the day before....
East Moline cleans up after raid on house finding guns, drugs, 9 dogs
TV6 Investigates real estate assessments.
Red hot real estate in Bettendorf makes finding homes hard

Latest News

High School Sports: May 19
NAIA Women's Golf Championships
Public Comment On Mine Reclamation Project
Scott Co. Flood Clean Up Unincorporated