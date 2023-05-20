Iowa Quad City Law Enforcement Camp returns

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Iowa Quad City Law Enforcement Camp is returning for the first time since the pandemic.

The law enforcement camp gives high school and college aged students, interested in law enforcement, a look into the career of being a police officer.

Davenport officers say this camp is a great way to strengthen relations within the community.

“It gives us as officers an opportunity to show some of our youth who may be afraid or fearful of law enforcement that we are just human beings,” said Lt. Nicholar Shorten at Davenport Police Department. “They’ll have a lot of opportunities to interact with different officers throughout the week and hopefully build some good relationships.”

Registration for the camp is now open on the City of Davenport and Davenport Police websites.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.