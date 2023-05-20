Pleasant weather this weekend

Above normal temperatures for the upcoming work week
More sunshine and warmth expected through the weekend and beyond.
By Theresa Bryant
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- We’re looking forward to pleasant conditions during the weekend, with sunny skies and warming highs in the 70′s to near 80 degrees. That broad area of high pressure continues as we head into the coming work week. Expect a summer-like weather pattern with highs reaching well into the 80′s, and possibly reaching near the 90 degree mark by Friday. Sunshine continues through the period.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and milder. High: 75°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies. Low: 53°. Wind: N 5 mph.

SUNDAY: Warm sunshine and pleasant temperatures. High: 80°.

