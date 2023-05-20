St. Margaret’s in Spring Valley announces closing

The hospital announced its closing in a Facebook post stating that its closing will be on June 16.
By Kate Kopatich and Solomon Ladvienka
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SPRING VALLEY, Ill. (KWQC) - Residents in Bureau County are left scrambling after the announcement that St. Margaret’s Health, hospital, in Spring Valley is closing.

Area residents say that they will now have to travel to nearby town, Princeton, which is approximately a 15 to 20-minute-drive to receive care.

“It is disheartening and tragic, but as of June 16, St. Margaret’s in Spring valley will be closing... We are incredibly aware of the negative impact this will have on our residents as the hospital closing results in fewer medical services for residents and longer ambulance rides to nearby hospitals when every moment matters,” said a statement from the Spring Valley mayor.

TV6 reached out to the public relations at the hospital and they declined to comment.

