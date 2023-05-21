DeSantis super PAC tackles tricky task of organizing support for him in Iowa without the candidate

By The Associated Press
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 10:33 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (AP) — The super political action committee promoting Ron DeSantis plans to shoulder the load of organizing support for him in Iowa while the Florida governor moves toward launching a 2024 presidential campaign. It’s a strategy aimed at making the most of the unlimited sums from wealthy donors that the political group, Never Back Down, can receive. The money is intended to be pumped into the labor-intensive work of canvassing neighborhoods and signing up supporters.

The stakes are high in early-voting Iowa, where DeSantis would need to show strength against former President Donald Trump. The PAC must essentially build a separate grassroots network to win commitments from Iowans to back DeSantis, and do that without coordinating with him.

