DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Today’s episode features an in-depth conversation about the benefits of The Greater Quad Cities Hispanic Chamber of Commerce to the area’s economy.

The mission of the entity is to support, promote and enhance the growth and success of local businesses and to leverage the community’s assets, contributions and unique Hispanic Cultural identity to generate new business.

INSI6HT thanks the following participants in the show’s roundtable discussion:

Janessa Calderon, Executive Director, Quad Cities Hispanic Chamber

Marlon Ganaway, owner, Goldway Construction

Alvaro Macias, Vice President of Business Development, Ascentra Credit Union

