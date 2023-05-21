The Greater Quad Cities Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

By Debbie McFadden
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 2:11 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Today’s episode features an in-depth conversation about the benefits of The Greater Quad Cities Hispanic Chamber of Commerce to the area’s economy.

The mission of the entity is to support, promote and enhance the growth and success of local businesses and to leverage the community’s assets, contributions and unique Hispanic Cultural identity to generate new business.

INSI6HT thanks the following participants in the show’s roundtable discussion:

  • Janessa Calderon, Executive Director, Quad Cities Hispanic Chamber
  • Marlon Ganaway, owner, Goldway Construction
  • Alvaro Macias, Vice President of Business Development, Ascentra Credit Union

About the show: INSI6HT is a new program focused on the Quad Cities’ business landscape. Each Sunday, Redrick Terry will engage with regional business leaders in coordination with journalists from the Quad-City Times about topics that impact our community. It airs original shows on Sundays at 8 a.m. and re-airs on Fridays at 11 a.m.

.

