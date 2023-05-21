Police: Man injured after shooting in Davenport Sunday

By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 2:19 PM CDT
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - One person is injured after a shooting in Davenport Saturday, according to police.

Officers along with Davenport Fire and EMS responded to the 1300 block of Judson Street at 4:57 a.m. for a report of shots fired with a victim, officials said.

Police on the scene found a 37-year-old man with a gunshot wound, according to a press release. Officials say the shooting does not appear to be a random act of violence and is under investigation.

Officals ask anyone with information about the incident to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip to QC Crime Stoppers by visiting www.qccrimestoppers.com or downloading the P3 Tips app.

