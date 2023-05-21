Warm weather ahead

Summer-like temperatures expected this week
Plenty of sunshine expected for your Sunday, with highs in the 70's to near 80 °.
By Theresa Bryant
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- High pressure will continue to make its presence felt with sunny skies on tap for your Sunday afternoon. Canadian wildfires may provide us with a fine layer of smoke as we head through the day. Highs should reach the 70′s to near 80 degrees. Our weather pattern remains generally warm and dry as we move through the work week, with above normal temperatures into the Memorial Day weekend. We’re talking readings well into the 70′s and 80′s.

The Climate Prediction Center put areas along and south of Highway 30 at an increased probability of a “rapid onset drought”, something we will continue to monitor over the next few weeks.

TODAY: Warm sunshine and pleasant temperatures. High: 80°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and not as cool. Low: 55°. Wind: SW 5 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and warmer. High: 82°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

