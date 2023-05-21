Webster City man placed on probation in 2001 sex abuse case of 8-year-old

MUSCATINE CO., Iowa (KWQC) - A Webster City man was committed to lifetime supervised release after pleading guilty to a sex abuse charge, according to Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office.

Raymond Dale Hutchison, 75, pled guilty in November 2022 to one count of Lascivious Acts with a Child, a Class D felony, according to a press release. Hutchinson received a 5-year suspended prison sentence and was placed on supervised probation. Hutchison will also be committed to a lifetime supervised release and will have to register as a sex offender.

Officials say Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office received a report in March 2021 from a woman who stated she had been sexually assaulted at the age of 8 in 2001, by Hutchinson. The alleged abuse was stated to have happened in Muscatine at Hutchinson’s home at the time.

Deputies say after an investigation, officials collected enough evidence to corroborate the allegations, and issued a warrant, arresting Hutchison in April 2021 in Hamilton County.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the investigation, officials said.

