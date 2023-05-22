2023 Floatzilla announced, with push to beat the record

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Plans for the 2023 Floatzilla on the Mississippi River this summer on Aug. 19 were announced Monday with paddle clinics, live music, food vendors and family-friendly activities.

Every year, River Action sponsors a paddling event ending with an attempt to break the record for the largest raft of canoes and kayaks.

It’s also an effort to bring attention to the natural resource and brings people from across the region to the river. They haven’t broken the record yet, but this year organizers promised a fun-filled weekend for all ages and skill levels.

“We have seven different launch points this year,” Michael Corsiglia River Action Events Program Manager said. “From an 11-mile launch for more adventurous paddlers to a half-mile launch right at Credit Island for a nice leisurely paddle and you can even just launch right into Lake Potter if you just want to be a part of the world record attempt this year.”

Floatzilla 2023 will have paddlers launching from five sites across the Quad Cities to take over the river for the day, according to organizers. At Lake Potter, there is a selection of local food trucks and live music for participants to enjoy. At 2:30 a group photo is taken at the center of the lake and after shuttles ar provided back to the launch sites.

Visit the Flotzilla website for more information or to register now.

