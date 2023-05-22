DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -During storm season and warmer weather, ACE Waterproofing & Basement Solutions wants area homeowners with water issues to become prepared before damage can occur or to make repairs where there have been previous challenges.

Adam Ellis from the local, family-owned company, discusses ways to mitigate the problems and pathways where water can become a huge nuisance and danger for your home. Things discussed include extensions lacking on your downspout gutters, yard puddling, and negative sloping.

ACE Waterproofing & Basement Solutions does free estimates and consultations to assist homeowners.

Ace Waterproofing & Basement Solutions / Le Claire, IA 52753 / (563) 449-2678 (for a free estimate)

