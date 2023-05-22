MILAN, Ill. (KWQC) -Beacon Woods Farm and Flowers is a beautiful, local, natural fruit, vegetable, and flower farm. The farm specializes in blueberries, flowers, pumpkins and honey.

Farmer Chris informs viewers about the business and offerings. She runs runs the operation supported by the Farmer’s husband, Gary.

For more information, visit https://beaconwoodsfarm.com/

Beacon Woods Farm is located at 13011 28th Street West in Milan.

