Boil order issue for section of Milan

(Associated Press)
By Jaren Smith
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MILAN, Ill (KWQC) - A boil order will be in effect for Milan residents of East of US 67 on Milan Beltway to Knoxville Road.

According to Milan officials, the boil order is due to a water main break. The order will include Legends of Mill Creek Neighborhoods and Knoxville Road from 10th Avenue to the Conservancy to include the Conservancy Neighborhoods.

All drinking and cooking water should be boiled for 5 minutes prior to use until the boil order is lifted.

