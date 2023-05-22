Chef Keys Makes BBQ Chicken Spaghetti

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Chef Keys creates an Italian-American fusion dinner. She exposed the world to an easy weeknight recipe called BBQ spaghetti. Chef Keys joins QCT at 11 weekly on Monday and Wednesday to share recipes and lifestyle tips with viewers.

Preheat Oven to 400F

Season chicken with adobo and 1 tablespoon of olive oil bake until temperature reads 165F or 20min.. Allow to slightly cool and take two forks and completely shred. Then set aside.

In a heavy bottom pot sauté peppers and onions until softened. Add the BBQ sauce, an chicken and bring to a boil.

Cook the spaghetti to the box instructions. Then fill a large pot with water and bring to boil. Season liberally with salt and add spaghetti. Cook until al dente about 7 minutes, and drain. Toss spaghetti with sauce.