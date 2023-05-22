Chef Keys Makes BBQ Chicken Spaghetti

Chef Keys Creates an Italian/ American fusion dinner.
By K.C. Ross
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 9:04 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Chef Keys creates an Italian-American fusion dinner. She exposed the world to an easy weeknight recipe called BBQ spaghetti. Chef Keys joins QCT at 11 weekly on Monday and Wednesday to share recipes and lifestyle tips with viewers.

Website: https://cookandcuffs.com/

Instagram @iamchefkeys

Facebook: iamchefkeys

BBQ Chicken Spaghetti

  • 3 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 small green, red, yellow bell pepper, chopped
  • 1/2 yellow onion, finely chopped
  • 1 tablespoon garlic salt
  • 1 tablespoon of Adobo with pimento
  • 3 cups of BBQ sauce,
  • 1/4 cup Roasted garlic
  • 1 pound shredded chicken breast
  • 1 pound spaghetti
  • 1/4 cup fresh parsley chopped
  1. Preheat Oven to 400F
  2. Season chicken with adobo and 1 tablespoon of olive oil bake until temperature reads 165F or 20min.. Allow to slightly cool and take two forks and completely shred. Then set aside.
  3. In a heavy bottom pot sauté peppers and onions until softened. Add the BBQ sauce, an chicken and bring to a boil.
  4. Cook the spaghetti to the box instructions. Then fill a large pot with water and bring to boil. Season liberally with salt and add spaghetti. Cook until al dente about 7 minutes, and drain. Toss spaghetti with sauce.
  5. Serve hot and garish with scallion, parsley and a touch of extra sauce..

