Chef Keys Makes Her Fareway “FightHER Power” Salad.

A Nutrient dense Kale salad with Green Goddess dressing.
Chef Keys heads on over to Fareway Moline to create her favorite salad when she needs a heavy nutrient boost.
By K.C. Ross
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Chef Keys heads on over to Fareway Moline to create her favorite salad when she needs a heavy nutrient boost. Todays treat is her Kale Salad with an herbaceous and fresh Green Goddess dressing. Chef Keys joins QCT at 11 weekly on Monday and Wednesday to share recipes with viewers.

Website: https://cookandcuffs.com/

Instagram @iamchefkeys

Facebook: iamchefkeys

FightHER Power Kale Salad

  • 2 big bunches of Kale
  • 1 cup of Apple cider vinegar (with the Mother) ACV
  • 1 cup of Sunflower oil
  • 1 tablespoon of course sea salt
  • Fresh cracked black pepper
  • **One bag Power Blend (pre-bagged salad mixture)
  • (It contains Shaved Brussel Sprouts, Kohlrabi, Carrots, Kale, Cabbage,)
  • 1 English cucumber- sliced on a bias
  • 1 purple onion -sliced thinly
  • 1 cup of Cherry Tomatoes
  • Green Goddess Dressing
  • 1 1/2 cup of Guacamole
  • 1/4 cup of water (or an amount of water to desired consistency)
  • 1 cup of 5% fat Greek Yogurt
  • 2 small bunches of scallion
  • One bunch of cilantro
  • One small Bunch curly parsley
  • 1/4cup Apple Cider Vinegar (with the mother)
  • Salt and pepper to taste

Salad

  1. Wash and Dry all veggies. Please use a salad spinner to dry Kale
  2. Mix ACV with the sunflower oil in a jar and shake vigorously.
  3. Drizzle  vinaigrette  lightly over the kale and sprinkle course sea salt. Please make sure to massage into greens.
  4. Chop all veggies, an add Power Blend to dressed kale and put to the side.

Dressing

  1. Put all dressing items in a food processor or blender and blend until you have a smooth and semi thick consistency.
  2. Cover remaining dressing in an airtight jar for up to 3-4days.

