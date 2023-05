DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Chef Keys celebrates National Shrimp Day by sharing her favorite recipe with you. She makes deep fried Panko crusted shrimp with a Truffle Hot Sauce. Chef Keys joins QCT at 11 weekly on Monday and Wednesday to share recipes and lifestyle tips with viewers.

Website: https://cookandcuffs.com/

Instagram @iamchefkeys

Facebook: iamchefkeys

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.