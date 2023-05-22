Florida man loses arm after gator attack behind bar

File photo of an alligator. A man in Florida lost his arm after being attacked by an alligator...
File photo of an alligator. A man in Florida lost his arm after being attacked by an alligator behind a bar, according to wildlife authorities.(U.S. Air Force)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (AP) — A man in Florida lost his arm after being attacked by an alligator behind a bar, according to wildlife authorities.

The 23-year-old man was attacked early Sunday behind a bar in Port Charlotte, Florida, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

The man had been a patron at Banditos Bar, which is located next to a pond. Another bar patron, Manny Hidalgo, told The Daily Sun that he heard the man screaming from the pond area and went outside looking for him in the early morning darkness.

“He was yelling and swimming toward the shoreline,” Hidalgo said. “I ran and dragged him up onto the sand. I was scared to get close to the water because it was dark out.”

The man was taken by helicopter to Gulf Coast Hospital in Fort Myers, where his arm was amputated, said Todd Dunn, a spokesman for Charlotte County Fire and EMS.

A nuisance alligator trapper removed the 10.5-foot (3.2 meters) alligator from the property, according to wildlife officials.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say the shooting does not appear to be a random act of violence and is under...
Police: Man injured after shooting in Davenport Sunday
Morrison Police Officers Emmit Shepard and TJ Spencer are awarded for saving a life of an...
2 Morrison police officers awarded for saving a life
The hospital announced its closing in a Facebook post stating that its closing will be on June...
St. Margaret’s in Spring Valley announces closing
Rapid Onset Drought is likely within the next 8-14 days.
“Rapid onset drought” potential increases, what you need to know.
Raymond Dale Hutchison, 75,
Webster City man placed on probation in 2001 sex abuse case of 8-year-old

Latest News

Video shows police setting up camp at the reservoir on Monday, while searches are set to begin...
Police investigating Madeleine McCann’s disappearance to search reservoir
Hundreds of people descend on the Nebraska Capitol, in Lincoln, on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, to...
Nebraska governor to sign 12-week abortion ban, limits on gender-affirming care for minors
States face obstacles in trying to add all of the nationally recommended conditions to newborn...
Tasked with critical testing, newborn screening programs feel pinch of funding struggles
The clip shows Halle Bailey as Ariel, the mermaid who gives up her voice to trade her fins for...
‘The Little Mermaid’ opens in theaters this weekend